ATP Delray Beach: Raonic zet Coric opzij
TENNIS - Milos Raonic heeft zich verzekerd van een plek in de kwartfinale van het ATP-toernooi in Delray Beach. De Canadese pupil van Richard Krajicek had ruim anderhalf uur nodig om het Kroatische talent Borna Coric uit te schakelen. De nummer één van de plaatsingslijst won in twee sets: 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Door Hans Mulder, gepubliceerd op 23-02-2017, 13:19
In de kwartfinale stuit Milos Raonic op Kyle Edmund. De als achtste geplaatste Brit rekende in de tweede ronde af met Yen-Hsun Lu uit Taiwan. Edmund had drie sets nodig om de 33-jarige routinier opzij te schuiven: 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
